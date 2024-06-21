If you are passionate about shooters and horror, Instant Gaming’s latest offering is right up your alley: let’s talk about STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, available at an incredible discount. In case you are interested in pre-ordering it, that is enough click on this address.
The STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl pre-order is available on offer atincredible price of only 40.25 euros (32.99 euros + VAT), against the 60 euros of the original list price suggested by the manufacturing company. For the more daring there is also theUltimate editionat a price of only 76.73 euros (62.89 euros + VAT)despite the original list price set at 110 euros.
Some information about the game
Following the second explosion which occurred way back in 2006, the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone has undergone drastic changes, thus making it a particularly difficult territory for survival. In this game you will take on the role of a solitary stalker in a practically boundless territory, extending for over 64 square kilometers and contaminated by radiation.
In the case of theUltimate editionthis version includes the base game, all future downloadable content, a additional side mission and a myriad of completely new skins, accompanied by a digital artbook. We remind you that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be available starting next year September 5, 2024.
