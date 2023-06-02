Unfortunately the stolen build Of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl was cracked and now information about the game is circulating freely. The development team decided to take an official position about the situation, posting an appeal to all players:

“Our team has identified a vulnerability that was exploited by a group of Russian hackers who has been attacking the company for a year and a half. Unfortunately they managed to access and compromise some of the information used for internal testing of various aspects of the game.

So we ask the stalkers and those who want to get into the future Area, not to watch or share the stolen material. Even if these materials have been used for testing and are not ready to launch, they can ruin the experience of exploring the Zone on your own.

However, rest assured that our team remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience. STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the game we have dedicated our hearts and souls to. Despite the problem, we will continue to work to make sure it meets your expectations, as we hope.”

In recent days it has emerged that a crafting build of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been stolen by a group of Russian hackers, who have been targeting GSC Game World since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, arriving even to blackmail the company for the decision not to sell the game in Russia and Belarus.

That the stolen build has been cracked is certain, given that images of the game are already circulating on extremist boards like 4Chan and someone has even had the idea of ​​testing it technically.

In short, this is another big jolt for GSC Game Worldwho was already having great difficulties with the game due to the aforementioned war, between forced periods of stoppage in development and developers who went to the front to defend their homeland.