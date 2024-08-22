On the occasion of Gamescom 2024, GSC Game World thought it would be a good idea to publish a new gameplay trailer for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylwhich as we know will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S starting November 20.
This time too, the Ukrainian development team has created a montage that aims to emphasize the game’s eerie atmospherethrough the words of a character who welcomes us into his settlement and tells of the great difficulties and terrible dangers encountered in the Zone.
In the meantime, a series of sequences begins in which we see several dead bodies of soldiers, dark corridors but also open spaces with suggestive colourspart of an open world that will not fail to surprise us with its large size.
A project as long-awaited as it is difficult
As you may recall, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been delayed to November 20, meaning it will be available by the end of the year and not directly into 2025, as some feared, but it’s clear that the developers will have to make the most of the extra time they’ve been granted.
From the technical uncertainties of the game we already talked about it in our review of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl from June, defining it as appropriate to postpone the game since at the time it did not yet have the current characteristics, given that the title was expected for September.
Considering the dramatic context in which GSC Game World is carrying out this project, it is already a miracle that STALKER 2 becomes a reality, of course, but it would be really nice if the studio could realize its dream without settling for a half-successful experience.
