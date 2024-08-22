On the occasion of Gamescom 2024, GSC Game World thought it would be a good idea to publish a new gameplay trailer for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylwhich as we know will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S starting November 20.

This time too, the Ukrainian development team has created a montage that aims to emphasize the game’s eerie atmospherethrough the words of a character who welcomes us into his settlement and tells of the great difficulties and terrible dangers encountered in the Zone.

In the meantime, a series of sequences begins in which we see several dead bodies of soldiers, dark corridors but also open spaces with suggestive colourspart of an open world that will not fail to surprise us with its large size.