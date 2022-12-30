Although the news of the resumption of game development2022 has not offered large doses of optimism about STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylone of the most awaited releases for Xbox Game Pass (purchasable with this link) than more suffered the backlash of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read that theto most of the GSC Game World team has found itself leaving Ukraine has fueled doubts about the possibility of completing a project that has really been in the pipeline for many years, to the point that some have suspected that we wouldn’t have seen this sequel until 2024 or even 2025.

Instead, it arrives at the end of the year a new trailer, which tries to calm the hearts of the fans by proposing a new look at the title and at the same time offering a clearer and more concise overview of the story that will be staged. You can view the trailer “Come to Me“, which you find at the bottom of the news, also with subtitles in Italian.

Confirming the good progress of the work, GSC Game World re-confirmed that the title is due out in 2023 and that it is already possible to pre-order it through their official channels. In fact, it is possible to view the various editions available for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl and their respective contents on the dedicated pagewhich also offers an overview of the requirements and languages ​​present.

