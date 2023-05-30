The warfare waged by Russian hackers against Ukrainian developers continues, with the theft of a playable build Of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylpublished online in the form of an encrypted archive.

According to the hackerswho have published a game image with the development studio’s logo, taken from the startup screens, to demonstrate what they are saying, it would be an old version, which can still be started.

It is therefore probable that a lot of information about the game will end up online when the archive is opened. It would be a blow to the work of GSC Game Worldalready greatly slowed down by the ongoing war.

Naturally we won’t provide you with links to the archive and we won’t even give you the coordinates to find it. Indeed, our advice is to avoid it, so as not to ruin the game when the final version comes out. Also pay attention to all the previews that are likely to appear online in the coming weeks.

For the rest, we remind you that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is in development for PC and Xbox Series X / S. The game should be released in 2023, but further delays are not unlikely, given the situation.