According to lead producer Slava Lukyanenka in an interview, at the moment STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl runs at 25 fps on Xbox Series S and therefore requires further work on optimization.

Of course it is important that the developers at GSC Game World manage to get thirty stable frames on Microsoft’s budget console ahead of the game’s launch, set for November 20.

When asked about Xbox Series S, Lukyanenka said that “the goal is within reach,” citing the two graphics modes available on Xbox Series X and saying they aimed to achieve a sustainable compromise.

“On Series X we have Performance Mode, which runs at 60 fps with slightly lower graphics compared to Quality Mode, which looks really great with all the reflections and textures in high definition but is limited to 30 fps.”

“What we’re trying to do is get a similar experience on Xbox Series S by combining those two approaches.” While there’s still some way to go, he admitted: “At the moment We’re at around 25 frames per second on Series Sbut we still have room for optimization.”