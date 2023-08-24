STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl was postponed officially in the first quarter of 2024: This is reported by the updated documentation of the game developed by GSC Game World, whose release was previously scheduled for this year.
Present at Gamescom 2023 with a demo, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl had to face a difficult process to say the least due to the war in Ukrainewhich has literally turned the lives of team members upside down.
“STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on PC and Xbox Series X|S in the first quarter of 2024,” reads the fact sheet. “The game will be available on Game Pass from day one and pre-orders are open on our site, as well as on Steam and GOG. Pre-orders of the physical editions will be available on the official website.”
An incredible project
Beyond the positive judgments on what GSC Game World has shown so far, there is no doubt that carrying forward the development of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl in such a dramatic and complicated situation is miraculous, as well as the fact that the project has not been postponed indefinitely.
