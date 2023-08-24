STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl was postponed officially in the first quarter of 2024: This is reported by the updated documentation of the game developed by GSC Game World, whose release was previously scheduled for this year.

Present at Gamescom 2023 with a demo, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl had to face a difficult process to say the least due to the war in Ukrainewhich has literally turned the lives of team members upside down.

“STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on PC and Xbox Series X|S in the first quarter of 2024,” reads the fact sheet. “The game will be available on Game Pass from day one and pre-orders are open on our site, as well as on Steam and GOG. Pre-orders of the physical editions will be available on the official website.”