In fact the game has undergone a further postponement considering that there was talk of a launch in the first quarter of 2024, reiterated several times by the company.

Finally the highly anticipated STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has one release date official: the September 5, 2024 on PC and Xbox Series Along with the announcement, GSC Game World also reopened pre-orders, which had been closed after postponements caused by the war in Ukraine.

GSC Game World explains the postponement

The footage itself doesn't show much, other than some stalkers around a fire chatting to each other.

GSC Game World also wanted to address the further launch delay head-on, stating: “we have decided to be clear about our reasons for postponing the game.”

“During Gamescom 2023, GSC Game World decided to show a small part of STALKER 2 to the public for the first time. This unique initiative then turned into a trip from one event to another in Poland, France, Brazil, Singapore and other countries. Thousands of players have had the opportunity to play the game and provide direct feedback.”

Two key elements emerged from these: his being a true STALKER in terms of gameplay and atmosphere, but also his not being ready from technical point of view. In short, more time was needed to refine it further.

The developers worked hard to make it happen for the agreed time, but as launch approached it was clear that there was still a need for time to fix some technical imperfections.

What to say? Surely such an awareness is admirable, given how much it costs to postpone a game like STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl for months. So let's hope that the extra development time did him some real good and that the return to the Area of gamers is the best it can be.