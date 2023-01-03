The developers of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl they announced i requirements system for version pc of the game via the page Steamwhere it is already possible to pre-order the standard, deluxe and ultimate editions.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 7600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060, AMD RX 580

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 150GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, recommended requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 9700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 150GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10

In exit during 2023, downloadable at no additional cost by Xbox Game Pass subscribers, STALKER 2 was recently shown with a gameplay trailer that surprised everyone, given the difficult conditions in which the development team is carrying out the project.

“The Chornobyl Exclusion Zone changed dramatically after the second explosion in 2006,” reads the official synopsis. “Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions have made the Zone a tough place to survive.”

” Despite the danger, the very precious artifacts scattered in this area have attracted people called “stalkers”, who have entered the Zone at their own risk hoping to make their fortune or even to find the Truth hidden in the Heart of Chornobyl.”