Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is currently set to release in the first quarter of 2024.

In a new fact sheet For the game, Ukrainian studio GSC Game World stated its first-person shooter survival horror game will launch next year, but did not share a specific date outside of “Q1”.



Rumblings earlier in the year had the upcoming sequel pegged with a December release date.

When it does release, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders for the game are available now – if this is something you are keen to do, you can read more about the various editions here.

Stalker 2 will also launch day one on Game Pass.



GSC Game World recently asked fans not to share an early test build of Stalker 2, which was stolen and leaked online by Russian hackers as part of what it calls a “year and a half” attack.

The studio – which relocated from Kyiv to Prague last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – first confirmed it was the target of Russian hackers back in March, when it revealed an employee’s account was hacked and that the studio had been threatened with blackmail.

“We are a Ukrainian company,” it wrote at the time, “and like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying: destroyed houses, ruined lives, and the deaths of our loved ones. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate we are completely futile.”