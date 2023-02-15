GSC Game World is back to talk about the Ultimate Physical Edition Of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylthe very rich special collector’s edition which has undergone a price increase, at least as regards the official price in dollars, as well as various details.

This is the definitive edition of the game, dedicated to the wildest collectors, who probably won’t have problems shelling out the price $379 to get it, instead of the $339 originally planned. This is because production and running costs have increased, according to reports from the developers, with the new price that will be effective from February 21, 2023.

The Ultimate Edition shares many elements with the Collector’s Edition of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but is significantly richer.

STALKER 2, here is the Ultimate Edition

As you can see in the image above, this is the definitive version for fans of the game.

Inside we find:

Steel Book

Letter from the developers

Souvenir Zone Permitted

Sticker pack

Map of the Zone

Posters

Faction patches

Military nameplate

Multi-tool keychain

Art Book

Statuette of a Stalker

Artifact lamp/container

STALKER backpack

This is a truly remarkable amount of physical objects, to which are also added various digital bonuses: exclusive skins for weapons and armor, extended campire content, “early Bird” multiplayer badge. Recently, we have seen new images for the game still expected for 2023 but without a precise release date.