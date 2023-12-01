STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, details on duration and endings of the main story

From a recent interview with Evgeniy Grygorovych of GSC GameWorld published by the Chinese magazine Gamersky and automatically translated, details emerge on the duration and endings from the main story in STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.
The occasion on which the interview took place was a presentation of the game in Chengdu, where a demo corresponding to that of Gamescom 2023 in terms of content and visible portion of the game, but with various corrections applied to technical elements such as image quality and various improvements.
Based on what was reported on this occasion, the possible expected duration regarding the main story in STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is clarified a little, which however is destined to to vary based on how much the player intends to explore and deepen his knowledge of the game world.
A game with variable amplitude
Generally speaking, if you just follow the main story, according to Grygorovych it takes approx 40 hours to complete it. However, this is a figure that can vary widely depending on how the individual player wants to approach their experience.
Even just as regards the main story, however, there are various ramifications that can lead to different endings: according to what was reported by GSC GameWorld, there are 4 different endingsFurthermore, even secondary missions can have different outcomes and consequences based on how you proceed.
All this can significantly extend the length of the game, which in fact had previously been reported as close to 100 hours, probably taking into consideration all the secondary activities to be carried out.
