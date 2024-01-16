Something that is no longer new in the video game industry is the fact that companies take the liberty of delaying the release date of their games, and that this is mostly done to polish specific aspects and have a vanilla version that It really doesn't require day one patches. And this is the case with one title in particular, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobylwhich in the end will not arrive in a timely manner as originally planned.

As mentioned months ago, the video game was planned to arrive at some point at the beginning of this year, specifically the first quarter, but given that its main development managers, GSC Game World, they comment that there will be some delay in the departure. Taking as the official date the September 5 of this same year, now without the possibility of any type of change, given that they already have the final skeleton with them.

The Ukrainian studio mentions that this has been decided by user feedback, since at the end of 2023 they launched a kind of beta for certain select players, with varied comments ranging from acceptable, but that some aspects also need to be tweaked. punctual. Among them, the part of the performance that must be improved, with tables that must be improved as soon as possible.

Here are some statements:

Throughout the frankly challenging development process, we understood that time was of the essence of the team. Seeing the extent of the polish and understanding that we can't stretch your patience too much, we were absolutely dedicated to releasing the game in the first quarter of 2024 and worked very hard to meet the release window. That, however, does not change the fact that earlier this year we still witnessed a certain number of technical imperfections that keep STALKER 2 below the expected standards for the final experience that our fans are waiting for. While there's absolutely no way to make another delay sound any less dark, we decided to make clear our reasons for postponing the game for the sake of another wave of polish.

Remember that stalker 2 now the is launched September 5 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. arrives at Game Pass on day one.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: Another factor that has definitely been key is the war that Ukraine has with Russia, which is why it is not easy to deal with the problem and at the same time work on an ambitious project. So for now we have to be patient so that the project sees the light of day in September.