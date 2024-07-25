STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed: Game Will Release on November 20fortunately only a few weeks later than the release date previously set by the Ukrainian development team, set for September 5th.

“We know you might be tired of waiting and we sincerely appreciate your patience,” said game director Yevhen Grygorovych. “These extra two months will give us the opportunity to fix some ‘unexpected glitches’ (or simply ‘bugs’, as you call them).”

“We are always grateful for your support and understanding: it means everything to us. Just like you, we can’t wait to finally see the game launchso you can try it with your own hands”