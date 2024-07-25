STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed: Game Will Release on November 20fortunately only a few weeks later than the release date previously set by the Ukrainian development team, set for September 5th.
“We know you might be tired of waiting and we sincerely appreciate your patience,” said game director Yevhen Grygorovych. “These extra two months will give us the opportunity to fix some ‘unexpected glitches’ (or simply ‘bugs’, as you call them).”
“We are always grateful for your support and understanding: it means everything to us. Just like you, we can’t wait to finally see the game launchso you can try it with your own hands”
A new presentation is coming soon
Delayed several times so far, most recently last January, the ambitious sequel to STALKER It was made in a really complicated context and dramatic, given the bloody war still underway in Ukraine.
Alongside the news of today’s postponement, GSC Game World has announced a new presentation of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylthe most detailed one so far, organized in collaboration with Xbox: we will be able to see it next August 12th.
The Developer Deep Dive in question will include interviews and behind-the-scenes insights into development, as well as lots of unreleased material tied to the game world, scenarios, gameplay mechanics and cutscenes.
It will also be present the full video of one of the missions featured within the STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl campaign, to give a really precise idea of how this experience will work and what we can expect from the game.
If you haven’t already, check out our latest hands-on with STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.
