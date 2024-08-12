GSC Game World has released a STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl deep dive video which really shows so many aspects of the game, with over 30 minutes of gameplay and developer interventions. Considering that we are talking about one of the most anticipated titles of 2024 and that, so far, we have seen less of it than we would have liked, this is a great opportunity to get to know it better and get an idea of ​​what to expect.

Lots of information

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl was developed using Unreal Engine 5 and it seems to offer a truly excellent graphic side. At least in terms of atmosphere it seems to be unmatched, a worthy sequel to the first chapter.

The video itself focuses a lot on the action. So it allows you to admire different places in the Zone, mostly abandoned, where there are enemies but also resources. The developers have also redone some of the places from previous Stalkers, but enriched them with details and added new ones that had not found space. There is no shortage of shooting and the presentation of human and non-human enemies.

Interestingly, the film also includes recordings of some stages of the production process, such as some motion capture sessions. The bottom line is that, after seeing it, we are increasingly curious to play it directly, to verify whether or not it is a worthy heir to the series.

For the rest, we remind you that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will initially be released on PC and as a temporary console exclusive on Xbox Series X and S. It should also arrive on PS5 later, although the timing is unknown. For now, the only certainty is that we will see it starting from November 20, 2024, unless it is postponed for the umpteenth time.