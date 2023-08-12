STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl could be come out this yearcontrary to what one might expect, to listen to one release date published on the official Plaion store, therefore a source that could be considered reliable.
According to reports from Plaion on This Pagewhich is the publisher of the game, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is expected to arrive onDecember 1, 2023therefore in time for this year, despite the thought of a probable postponement to 2024. We cannot take the information as official, but the fact that it comes from the store managed by the game publisher requires us to take the matter in a certain consideration.
It must also be said that it does not seem to be a placeholder, as often happens for dates placed in the month of December. More games on Plaion store which do not yet have a defined release date but only a reference year are in fact placed on December 31, 2023, therefore the date used for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is not a placeholder, at least in its standard use.
Various also come from the page in question game details, although many of these are already known. In particular, various features of this title are described, which is defined as a mixture of first person shooter, horror and immersive sim.
Lots of details about STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Among the elements there is one non-linear story, with a large amount of different paths that can be taken based on the choices made by the player as events unfold, up to various alternate endings. The graphics take advantage of technology such as photogrammetry and advanced scanning.
The gameplay is also based on the use of aartificial intelligence rather advanced, to pose serious challenges to the players. Among these systems is the so-called A-life 2.0, a simulation system that helps build a game world that is as reactive and convincing as possible.
The mechanics are also mentioned survival such as hunger, sleep, wounds and bleeding, as well as the effects of radiation exposure as active elements that modify gameplay. There is talk of a dynamic cycle between day and night with realistic weather effects.
It is then mentioned support for modswhich allows players to significantly change the content and features of the game, as well as the mode multiplayer which will be added as a free update shortly after launch.
We remind you that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be present at Gamescom 2023, so we will certainly have the opportunity to talk about it again in the coming days.
