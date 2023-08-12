STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl could be come out this yearcontrary to what one might expect, to listen to one release date published on the official Plaion store, therefore a source that could be considered reliable.

According to reports from Plaion on This Pagewhich is the publisher of the game, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is expected to arrive onDecember 1, 2023therefore in time for this year, despite the thought of a probable postponement to 2024. We cannot take the information as official, but the fact that it comes from the store managed by the game publisher requires us to take the matter in a certain consideration.

It must also be said that it does not seem to be a placeholder, as often happens for dates placed in the month of December. More games on Plaion store which do not yet have a defined release date but only a reference year are in fact placed on December 31, 2023, therefore the date used for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is not a placeholder, at least in its standard use.

Various also come from the page in question game details, although many of these are already known. In particular, various features of this title are described, which is defined as a mixture of first person shooter, horror and immersive sim.