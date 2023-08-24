As you can see, the game appears in an almost definitive form and fans of the series will not struggle to recognize the atmospheres typical of the previous chapters. There is also a mutant dog breaks out in an anomaly, what more could you ask for?

Finally we can see STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl in action, after numerous postponements due to the war in Ukraine. The development studio GSC Game World has in fact released a trailer titled Bolts & Bullet, made up mostly of sequences of gameplay , especially shootings. Let’s see it:

Life as a stalker

The trailer comes after the feral announcement of the postponement of the game to Q1 2024. It is a delay of a few months, due to the uncertain situation in Ukraine, which made the entire final stage of development problematic.

Be that as it may, the trailer bodes well for the final quality of the game, between dark and damp ducts to go through, abandoned villages, ruined buildings that house all kinds of mutant creatures, shootings and many objects to collect while scouring the places that make up the game map.

For the rest we remind you that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is in development for PC and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be available immediately on Game Pass, to the delight of all subscribers. However, there is talk of an exclusive time period, which should expire after a few months, allowing the game to arrive on other platforms as well.