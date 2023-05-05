It is not much, but the very short in-engine video published by GSC Game World shows, if nothing else, something of the graphics of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl with a small fragment of live gameplay.

This is a small video dedicated to “NonStop” drinkevidently present in the new chapter of the series.

More than anything else, the few seconds available allow us to take another brief look at the world of the game and the quality achieved by the developers in modeling it.

Unfortunately, it is an extremely short and almost fixed sequence, showing in the background a large abandoned building in the style of the Exclusion Zonewhich if nothing else immediately manages to bring us back precisely within the particular atmospheres of the series.

Between lighting, general quality of the scenario and color choices, even a short clip like this makes us fully recognize the world of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl at first sight. The short film could also demonstrate something of the animations specifications for the use of some items in the game.

In this case, we see the sequence of using the NonStop drink, but it could mean that other inventory items can also enjoy specific dedicated animations on the style of this one. In the meantime, the reservations of the rich STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition have opened, while some time ago the developers had confirmed that they had suffered a hacker attack, making a big request to the fans.