Wired has published an interview with Maria Grygorovych, lead producer of STALKER 2in which we are offered an insight into the delicate working conditions of GSC Game World because of war in Ukrainehome of the company.

The interview explains how difficult it was for GSC Game World, from a logistical point of view, evacuate 500 people. Even the headquarters of the company “smelled like a service station”, due to the numerous petrol cans piled up in the offices, together with first aid kits and provisions, in anticipation of the evacuation.

“Emergency buses stood at the GSC office all winter, with drivers ready for action,” says Maria Grygorovych. “Even the evacuation plan with all the times and meeting points was ready: the employees were aware of their organizational responsibilities if action was needed.”

STALKER 2

Among the shared details we learn that at the moment it is study is divided on two fronts: 200 developers have moved to Prague where the new headquarters are located, while 130 employees are still in Ukraine, some of whom are on the front lines defending the country.

Developers still in Ukraine work remotely from home, although you can imagine the situation does not allow for optimal work. Grygorovych explains that Zoom conferences are often interrupted by air raid sirens and if someone is away for too long, there is a tendency to immediately assume the worst.

GSC Game World has not let itself be discouraged by this difficult situation, but rather believes that STALKER 2 is now a national product representing the Ukrainian people in the world.

“It was a game about Chornobyl, which is in the Kyiv region, made by a Ukrainian team before the war and now it has grown into something incredibly bigger after the invasion started,” says Grygorovych. “It is now a national product, aimed at proving that Ukraine is not only exceptionally effective and courageous on the battlefield, but also equally valuable in terms of its cultural heritage. Something to show the world.”

We remind you that STALKER 2 will be available during 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X|S. It will be included in Game Pass at launch. Just today two new images were released.