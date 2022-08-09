There World Cat Day is the perfect excuse to show off our adorable kittens and spend some precious time giving them all the vices, but the developer of STALKER 2 catapult us into a real nightmare. GSC Game World has decided to publish on the Internet a monstrous mutant feline that looks like part werewolf, part cat.

This cat is a “Bayun”, described as “stealthy and agile”. “For years, the stories about it were considered mere fairy tales. Bayun gets its name from its throat pouches, which allow the beast to mimic all kinds of sounds, including human speech“reads the description.

GSC didn’t just post a graphic of a monster cat on Twitter, as it is the concept art of STALKER 2 himself. So we can probably expect to collide with this monster when we explore Chernobyl. Or we can expect to run in the opposite direction as fast as possible.



For now, STALKER 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, as the team is still facing war.

