Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the fourth installment of the first-person shooter saga developed by GSC Game World. The game, announced in 2012already had an initial cancellation in those years but then the works resumed in 2018 with an exit scheduled forDecember 8, 2022. For obvious reasons the Ukrainian development studio could not meet the deadline and, after the move to the Czech Republicwork has resumed with a new release date set for a generic 2023. However, the misfortunes of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl due to war do not seem to be over; GSC Game World has recently suffered an attack from a group of Russian hackers who threaten to publish spoiler content of the game.

Despite the danger of the event, the developers do not seem to be overly concerned, it seems they have been through a lot and certainly this other little hitch is not able to scare them. The official answer was in fact a simple post on their Twitter profile where they invited all fans of the saga intending to play the new chapter not to inquire through unofficial leaks found online as they could run into unwanted spoilers and maybe even not belonging to the final version of the title.