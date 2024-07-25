There really doesn’t seem to be any peace for Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl. The title developed by GSC Game World and published by Plaion, whose development began 12 years ago, has suffered a new postponement: fortunately, this time, the postponement does not postpone the game’s arrival on the market for too long.

After the postponement announced at the beginning of 2024, yet another one in the series, things finally seemed to have stabilized but, as reported by the newspaper TheGamerthe developers had to officially announce a new postponement, which, to our relief, just let a few weeks pass the long-awaited release date.

The game will be coming exclusively to Xbox consoles next November 20th: the last release date previously suggested by the developers was September 5th, now definitively denied.

So this long-awaited title continues to be talked about, unfortunately for the wrong reasons: postponed for over 10 yearsthe development of the game was slowed down not only by the delicate situation on Ukrainian territory, but also by a fire that in recent months damaged some of the development studio’s databases, which risked permanently losing the project on several occasions.

It is hoped, as the developers themselves suggest, that this will definitely be the last postponement: Fans of the series can’t wait to get their hands on this adventure waited for over two generations of consoles.