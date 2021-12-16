STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will contain some NFT connected to the game and the thing is not liked at all by a large number of players, despite the title being one of the most anticipated of 2022, which has prompted the developers GSC GameWorld to give an explanation of the idea he had on Twitter, in fact defending the vision of this particular business linked to the new game.

In a long message contained in an image spread through Twitter, then apparently deleted, GSC GameWorld earlier explained that the team is an independent studio, with no publisher but with “wonderful” partners, which essentially needs two resources: developers and money. “STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is truly the largest and most complex game we have ever created,” they wrote, “all the funds we have available during development, including potential revenue from NFTs, will be spent on improving the game. game”.

Explaining why the NFTs were chosen for STALKER 2, GSC GameWorld reported that it is a new technology and that their idea is to exploit it in a “right” way, giving the possibility for some fans to be able to enter the game in some way without. interfere with the experience of other players. “That’s why tokens are completely optional and they have no impact on gameplay or story (it’s not about weapons, quests, environments and more) and they can only be activated before the game is released “, explain the developers.

“Yesterday, we announced the first tokens – i faces of some NPCs. They are not even involved in the story, but some of you fear that we may go too far with these solutions. “GSC GameWorld then explains that the intention is to use the nicknames of the NFT token holders in certain elements of the game such as desks, walls and more within the vast open world of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, and other things like gloves, tattoos, skins or badges for multiplayer mode “which will be released as a free update after the single player campaign”, as well as cards collectibles that will only be available through the DMarket platform, not within STALKER 2.

DMarket, the developers explain, “is a platform blockchain dedicated exclusively to video games, which runs on a private system with connections to other networks (such as Polygon and Solana) which are particularly keen to maintain low energy consumption and minimize CO2 emissions and negative environmental impacts “.

The tweet was deleted after a few minutes, but not before it was saved and repurposed by various sources. The move clearly indicates how GSC GameWorld is trying to contain the damage of a choice that has turned out to be somewhat unpopular, even if it does not seem to have any intention of retracing its steps. Details about the game had emerged in recent days such as map size and duration.