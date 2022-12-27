The developers Of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl have published a video to once again show their current working environment: team members are seen in a shelter during a bombingwhile one of them plays a harp to cover the noise of the sirens.

It is not the first time that the boys of GSC Game World document the situation in Ukraine for those trying to work despite the Russian military invasion, which has been going on for almost a year: in addition to concrete hardships such as the lack of electricity and the uncertain fate of relatives and friends in the devastated areas, there are even moments like this.

Unfortunately the studio had to say goodbye just a few days ago to one of its members, Vladimir “Fresh” Yezhovenlisted in the army and died defending Ukraine near Bakhmut, at the age of just 38.

In light of these images, it is clear and evident that the development of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will suffer inevitable delaysbut the hope is that the conflict will cease as soon as possible and the authors of the game can continue to devote themselves to their work, completing the creation of a title long awaited by fans.