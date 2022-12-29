As promised, a new one was released today gameplay trailers Of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobylentitled “Come to Me”, which you can view in the player just below.

The movie, although not particularly long, offers us a new taste of the open world shooter of GSC Game World, showing various locations and combat sequences against humans and mutants. In between we can also see various guns and deadly gadgets and, in passing, the mechanics related to inventory management.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is currently in development for PC and Xbox Series X|S, with a release date scheduled for 2023, as confirmed by today’s trailer. At launch, the game will also be available in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.

The title is experiencing a troubled development due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the homeland of GSC Game World, which is clearly slowing down the work. Part of the development team has also enlisted to fight the Russian army and sadly some have tragically lost their lives.

Today’s trailer is dedicated to those who fell in battle to protect Ukraine:

“We dedicate this trailer to our fallen heroes – those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Ukraine. We also want to take a moment to express our gratitude for all the support we have received from our players and partners over the past few months. Even simple “Words can work wonders when the situation is dire. Thank you so much for being with us through these difficult times,” GSC Game World said in an official press release.