Stalked and threatened by her ex: saved by the “mobile Angel”

Stalked and threatened by her ex, she had the “mobile angel” on her wrist, the smartwatch connected to the Carabinieri operations center, and was forced to activate it in some stalking episodes. The Carabinieri of the Central Naples Company carried out a precautionary measure in prison issued by the GIP of the Court of Naples at the request of the Neapolitan Prosecutor's Office – Section IV Fasce Eboli. A 19-year-old from Quartieri Spagnoli, already known to the police, ended up in the cell. The young man is accused of aggravated stalking, committed against his ex-girlfriend.

The investigations of the Carabinieri of the Chiaia station have made it possible to document repeated threatening, morbid and harassing conduct, all driven by strong jealousy and, once the romantic relationship between the two boys ended, by the failure to accept the factual situation. The 19-year-old allegedly claimed to control her ex on several occasions, following her and showing up at her house against her wishes, even in the middle of the night. She would have forbidden her to hang out with her friends and to dress in some ways that he considered too showy. The control would also have extended to the girl's cell phone: all male contacts in the address book and on social media had to be eliminated. Once the relationship ended, numerous threats were made to the victim on the telephone, live and through social platforms.

On some occasions the young man also sent the victim photographs showing him holding a gun. The Carabinieri collected the testimonies of the victim and those of his family, acquired chats and messages forwarded by the suspect and identified him.

The offended person, in the days immediately following the formalization of the complaint, given the seriousness of the circumstances represented, she had been equipped with the Mobile Angel device, which she activated several times during some of the stalking episodes. The 19-year-old is now in Poggioreale prison.

