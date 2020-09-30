R.alas, a de facto death sentence – these are the most frequent comments made by the numerous Russians, who are not indifferent to Yuriy Dmitriev’s fate. They see the decision of the Karelia Supreme Court to sentence the historian to 13 years imprisonment in a penal colony for “violent acts of a sexual nature against a person under the age of fourteen” as a beacon of what threatens others who run into the mill of the system advised: a death in custody, hated and slandered.

The sixty-four-year-old from the north-west Russian republic has been in custody with brief interruptions since the end of 2016; the judgment is already the third in its matter. His case officially revolves around alleged assaults against Dmitryev’s adopted daughter, who was born in 2005. But not only human rights defenders are convinced that the real issue is to eliminate the historian and defame his work.

Shortly before the verdict was announced on appeal, almost 250 human rights activists, historians, opposition politicians, writers and others called in an open letter to the Karelia Supreme Court to relocate the trial of Dmitriev to another region because of “doubts about objectivity ” of the court. The latter remained just as unaffected by the fact that the defendant was not in the hall due to the pandemic, but from the remand prison and only saw half of the events due to poor transmission. The lawyer, who has been defending Dmitriev for almost four years, was unable to participate in the appeal proceedings due to a corona quarantine; and the appointed substitute defense attorney, whom Dmitriev refused, had only three days to work his way through 19 files on the case. Because political processes also pile up a lot of documents, reports, applications, resolutions.

Dmitriev himself was adopted as a child

Evaluating illegal acts is also part of Dmitrijev’s work. In Karelia he represents the human rights organization Memorial, which is harassed as a “foreign agent” because of its work on old and new system victims. Dmitrijew, a skinny, tough man who spent a lot of time in the woods, does research on “repression”, as the Soviet state terror is called in Russia. He discovered several places of mass shootings, for example in 1997 in the Sandarmoch forest, where Stalin’s executioners from the NKVD secret police shot thousands of Russians, Ukrainians, Poles, Germans, Georgians and members of other nationalities in the “Great Terror” in 1937 and 1938.

Dmitriev awakened the memory of these people and, even on current injustice, did not remain silent. In 2015, at the annual commemoration in Sandarmoch, which was then still internationally attended, he drew a line on Russia’s covert war against Ukraine.