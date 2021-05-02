An Indian politician named Stalin, named after the Soviet leader, wanted to win elections in India. According to exit polls, his party is to take first place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, but the exact results will be announced on May 2, according to the Daily Mail.

It is noted that the name of the Indian was given by his father, the former chief minister of the state. Stalin was born a few months before the death of the real Joseph Stalin in 1953. At the same time, Indian Stalin is a convinced democrat.

As the newspaper writes, the Indian faced an awkward situation when he flew to the USSR in 1989. “As soon as I landed at the Russian airport, I was asked to give my name. When I said “Stalin,” many people at the airport started looking at me, ”the politician said.

Last December, a politician named after the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, took part in elections in Namibia and won. The man also revealed that his wife calls him Adolf, but he is usually called Adolf Uunona.