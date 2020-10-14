DMK chief MK Stalin welcomed the release of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti from custody in Jammu and Kashmir. Stalin also demanded the release of the other prisoners in custody. He said in a Facebook post that it was heartening to know that Mehbooba Mufti was released from custody after 14 months.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly said, ‘I appeal to the government that all other people in custody should also be released. During this period, the democratic processes which were suspended should be restored.

Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months

He was released on Tuesday night after charges were leveled against the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the union administration. He was detained last year after Article 370 was neutralized.

Mehbooba (60) was first placed in preventive custody on August 5 last year and later on February 6, a stringent PSA law was imposed on her. He was taken to his government residence on April 7, which the administration had previously declared a sub-jail.

Former Chief Minister will start struggle again

After the release, Mehbooba Mufti has announced that she will start a struggle for the restoration of Article 370. Mehbooba said, “I am released after more than a year. During this time, the dark judgment of the dark day of August 5, 2019 kept hitting my heart and heart every moment. I feel that such a situation of Jammu and Kashmir All the people must have been. None of us can ever forget that day’s dishonor. “

He further said, “What was illegally snatched away from us in the Delhi Durbar on August 5, now it has to be withdrawn. Thousands of people sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, they have to put back their struggle to resolve it.” I wish that all the people of J&K who are lodged in jails should be released as soon as possible. “

Mehbooba Mufti showed rebellious attitude as soon as he was released from house arrest, BJP reversed

Audio message from Mehbooba Mufti after release, ‘Kala judgment of August 5 continues to strike every moment’