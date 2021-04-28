A resident of Yekaterinburg, Stalin Sargsyan, complained of oppression in Russia. According to the man, they do not want to hire him because of his name. An interview with a Russian was published Telegram-channel Mash.

Sargsyan said that his father was a staunch Stalinist. If until 1966 such a name was in use, then in the year of birth of the Russian a decree was issued demanding to change the names. However, Sargsyan’s father refused. “I have not betrayed the USSR and I will not accept this rag. I will die with this name “, – emphasized the resident of Yekaterinburg.

The Russian said that over the years of his career, he managed to get several educations, serve in the army, become a first-class driver and gain a lot of experience. “I can make cars, disassemble naked, assemble, paint, tin, sort out the same engines, gearboxes, boxes,” Sargsyan listed his skills.

However, in 2012 he started having problems finding a job. According to the man, refusals came from all the sites where he sent his resume. One of the employers, according to the Russian, said that they needed 20-year-old employees with “little” work experience of 7-10 years.

