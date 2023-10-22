The tie that is seen in the political panorama of Spain and the growth of China’s military power are some of the most important news this week in the international arena. Below, a review of the agenda in ‘Around the world’.

Technical tie between PSOE and PP in Spain

Spanish politics remains so divided that if there were general elections today, socialists and conservatives would tie. The CIS data is known in the midst of negotiations for the investiture of the acting president of the Psoe, Pedro Sánchez, who would keep 32.6 percent against 32.2 for the Popular Party (PP). The leftist Sumar is the one that grows the most, and the one that falls the most is the rightist Vox.

The president of the acting government, Pedro Sánchez, in his meeting with the president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. See also Haiti: UN warns of increased violence and calls for action now

Stalin and Hitler, together in heaven?

Stalin, Hitler and Mussolini together, at the gates of heaven. The fantasy of Russian film director Alexandr Sokurov will not be able to be enjoyed by his compatriots at the international Karo.Art festival because the Russian Ministry of Culture banned the screening of the film Fairytale. The director, who won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, is a frequent critic of President Vladimir Putin’s policies.

Chinese military power grows

The latest report commissioned by the US Congress on Chinese military power raised concerns at home and deep concerns in Taiwan. If China had around 500 nuclear warheads in May of this year, by 2030 it will have a thousand, a faster growth than projected in past reports. Not to mention the rapid expansion of the army and its enormous modernization.

The DF-41 (‘East Wind-41’) ballistic missile, presented by China during a military parade.

Marcos, to rewrite the father’s story

Ferdinando Marcos, son of the dictator who bore his name, and who is today the president of the Philippines, eliminated from the list of holidays next year one that commemorates the peaceful revolution that caused the fall of his father, a bloodthirsty leader who ruled and looted the country from 1965 to 1986. According to the Dauphin government, February 25 will not be celebrated because it falls on a Sunday.

Correa’s fall opens the way to optimism

Beyond the triumph of Daniel Noboa as the new president of Ecuador, at 35 years old, what became clear is that anti-correism is the greatest electoral force in the country. After the second consecutive defeat of the movement of the belligerent and always controversial former fugitive president from justice Rafael Correa, 85 percent of the merchants’ union expressed their optimism for the direction of the country.

EDUARD SOTO

EDITOR CENTRAL TABLE EL TIEMPO

