The author and host of the program will be Stalik Khankishiev – a self-taught guru who knows how to cook deliciously and talk about it with gusto.

In the beginning there was a chicken

The son of an Azerbaijani and a German woman, Stalik was born in Uzbek Fergana. And what did he not try to do! As a child, he wanted to be either a clown or a pilot, in high school he dreamed of physics. As a result, he went to Moscow, entered the MISiS. But after a year and a half, for unknown reasons, he was expelled.

His love affair with cooking began with a Hungarian chicken. There was one plus in this story, and it outweighed all possible minuses. When sending their son to the capital, the parents forbade taking an electric guitar with them. And instead of her, the entrant was given a cauldron. Although he grew up in an international environment where they ate German, Russian, Azerbaijani, Tatar and Korean dishes, the 16-year-old Fergana guy did not know how to cook. Absolutely!

Once, seeing in a Moscow cafeteria “food degrading human dignity”, the hungry Stalik stood in line for Hungarian chicken in the store. And I realized that a dish cooked with love is tastier, healthier and cheaper.

True, returning to Fergana, he did not yet know that cooking was his vocation. I went to study at the Polytechnic, where my father taught mathematics. But he did not graduate from this institute either. Organized a recording studio – soon became disillusioned. Then he sold household appliances.

So 38 years have passed in search of themselves. Until Stalik became a blogger. I began to write about Uzbek cuisine – “words just poured out of me”. Then I learned to photograph food beautifully. Five years later, he was already offered to publish a book. And the first “tasty” edition of Stalik was born “Kazan, barbecue and other men’s pleasures” (women are not forbidden to read).

A photo: REN TV Channel Press Service

Who is the boss in the kitchen?

With the move to Moscow, Khankishiev began a new life. Now he was invited to lead culinary sections and television programs, he was called on radio broadcasts. And he continued to write books (the last – “The Happiness of a Culinary Specialist” – was published in 2020). And it quickly became popular: today it has tens of millions of fans. Stalik’s dishes won in international competitions, received awards from reputable publications.

However, many still believe that cooking yourself is tedious, time-consuming and economically unprofitable. In the new program, an amateur who has become a professional in 43 years thanks to perseverance and talent (and how without him in Uzbekistan, where “food is a high cultural matter, a particle of the national cultural code”?), Will break stereotypes.

Stalik will teach you how to choose products, introduce you to the basic cooking techniques and the history of traditional recipes, prove that cooking is fascinating and delicious dishes are sometimes very easy to make, and most importantly, a man can become a full-fledged owner in the kitchen.

You no longer need to rack your brains than to surprise your wife, children (Stalik has, by the way, four of them), guests. It’s easier than it sounds! The main thing is to prepare a notebook and a pen in advance. After all, these will be author’s recipes.

So watch “Stalik Khankishiev: About tasty and healthy food. TV almanac ”from March 6 to Saturdays at 8.30 on REN TV.