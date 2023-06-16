Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

After a long period of preparation, Ukraine is on the march against Russia. Experts analyze the counter-offensive after a week.

Munich – The long-anticipated counter-offensive Ukraine against the Russian invaders. It is probably still too early to be able to make a definitive assessment of whether Kiev in its advance against Moscow in the Ukraine war will be successful. But at least the effectiveness and strategy of the attack can be analyzed after about a week.

Andrew Latham, a professor of international relations at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, said Ukraine could make some modest progress but was also likely to see failed attacks. “I really don’t think this conflict can be resolved by a major breakthrough on the battlefield. It’s already devolved into a ‘mutually hurting standoff,'” he told Newsweek, which could bring both sides to the negotiating table. Praise on the offensive it was just from Wagner boss Prigoschin.

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a personnel carrier on the front line near Bakhmut. © Iryna Rybakova/dpa

Ukraine attempts to destroy Russian command and control equipment

The expert continued: “Given the Russian preparations and the state of the Ukrainian military, I find the belief of many in a decisive victory for Kiev on the battlefield misplaced at best and delusional at worst.”

Jack Watling, senior land warfare researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London, commented on the offensive in an analysis released Wednesday. He wrote that Kiev is trying to force Russia to deploy reserves and withdraw troops from its third line of defense. Watling added that Ukrainian forces are aiming to apply pressure across the front to push through the first line of defense as far as possible. When Kiev sends in its main attack force, “the offensive will enter its decisive phase,” Watling wrote. “If these units are deployed, the offensive will either break through or fail,” he said. “Success is secondary.” According to Watling, the Ukrainians were attempting to destroy Russian command and control equipment and ammunition stockpiles.

Ukraine: Offensive will stretch over “weeks, maybe even months”

Michael Kofman, Director of Russiastudy program at the Center for Naval Analyzes in Virginia, told the War on the Rocks podcast released Wednesday that they had seen “no dramatic breakthroughs” from Ukraine. “I think the offensive will last for several weeks, maybe even two months,” Kofman said, adding that Ukraine’s early victories “are not insignificant and it’s not that easy to assess the impact they’re going to have.” had on the Russian military.”

Ukraine is advancing in at least three directions, Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Wednesday (June 14, 2023). Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine had gained between 650 and 1,600 feet in sections of the Bakhmut Front in Donetsk Oblast and between 980 and 1,150 feet in parts of the Zaporizhia direction. (cgsc)