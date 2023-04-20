Profound changes in Maranello

“Profound changes are underway within the walls of Maranello, in particular in strengthening the sporting activity on the track“. With these words Ferrari President John Elkann in the letter to the shareholders he stressed that Gestione Sportiva is going through a period of discontinuity with respect to the recent past, evidently with the aim of putting an end to the lack of stocks that has lasted for too many years now (and Elkann a year ago at Monza promised a Drivers’ title and a Constructors’ title by 2026).

An SF-23 below expectations

2023 will most likely be a year of transition given that the SF-23 has not yet proved to be competitive enough to pose a serious threat to a Red Bull RB19 that seems to be in total control of the situation. Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that in the coming months the project will be given the opportunity to express its real potential and that only then will we move on to the difficult reflections on what to do in view of 2024 (basically whether to marry the Red Bull concept considering having to redo the chassis). Vasseur has also started a ‘prestige’ acquisition campaign after obtaining the go-ahead from Elkann and Vigna, a mission which is confirmed by the words of the President in the letter addressed to the shareholders. Already at the beginning of the season, the team principal had identified a department in which reinforcements are needed.

Alesi believes in Vasseur, Newey would not be a solution

“It is no longer like in the past, even if it arrived in Ferrari due to the clauses in the contracts, the first Ferrari in Newey would not be seen at work before 2025“said Jean Alesi, guest of the programme ‘Les Fous du Volant’ (The madmen of the steering wheel, ed) on Eurosport regarding a possible revolution in Maranello in the wake of what happened with Jean Todt who brought Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne as well as Michael Schumacher to Italy.

Adrian Newey possibly it would not even be on the market as Red Bull team principal Christian Horner specified by locking down his aerodynamics wizard. According to Alesi, Vasseur simply needs to be given time: “Frederic Vasseur is the right person in the right place. Reliability, performance and stability are the objectives to achieve, he can also choose the order of priority, but that’s what Ferrari needs. Hierarchies among pilots? It makes no sense at the moment, also because electing Charles Leclerc as first driver, for example, would have no repercussions on the car’s performance”.