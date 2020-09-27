Delhi is quite clean due to the lockdown. Now soon the people of the capital may have to face pollution once again. According to the travel forecast, the air quality index in the capital may go beyond 200 from Monday. According to CPCB’s Air Bulletin, the air quality index in the capital stood at 165 on Saturday. In addition, there were 226 in Bhiwadi, 172 in Faridabad, 199 in Ghaziabad, 224 in Greater Noida, 184 in Gurugram, 214 in Manesar and 191 in Noida.Pollution has also reached poor condition at three places in NCR. According to the travel forecast, dust has started arriving in the capital from South West. At the same time, incidents of burning straw have also started in Punjab and Haryana. Its smoke will also start reaching the capital. Straws were burnt at 40 places on Friday. The surge in pollution levels has started appearing since Saturday. On Friday, the air quality index stood at 139.

This may increase further on 27 and 28 September. At the same time, Senior Scientist of NASA University Space Research Association, Pawan Gupta said that in the next two to three days, the amount of PM 2.5 in the plains of North India can increase rapidly. Straw’s smoke, dust and changing weather conditions will affect Delhi NCR rapidly now.