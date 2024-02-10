F1 2024, here is the first car on the track

While waiting for the official tests in Bahrain, scheduled for 21 to 23 February, the teams are preparing to put the new cars on track for the first filming dayimportant to allow riders to accumulate km even if – officially – for promotional filming.

There StakesSauber's new name awaiting the arrival of Audi, held its first race yesterday filming dayturning on the track of Montmelo. The C44, which marks a turning point in the color scheme of the Swiss team's livery, was therefore the first car of the 2024 World Championship to take to the track, albeit for promotional filming.

Video

Stake itself shared the C44 speeding along the Montmeló straight on its social networks.

Starting in 2024, each team is entitled to two filming day of 200 km on two different days during the season. The total – 400 km – therefore represents double the mileage compared to what the teams had until 2023. The teams, in fact, will exploit this extra space to carry out “miniature” private tests.