Cleaning tipStains on a stainless steel counter top: how do you clean them? And how do you keep it beautiful? The house could use a major overhaul once in a while. In this section, cleaning expert Marja Middeldorp helps to solve everyday problems.

With an open kitchen, it can be quite disturbing if there are fingers on the kitchen cabinets, or if the counter top cannot be cleaned. A reader knows all about this: ,,Our stainless steel counter top stains enormously. It is cleaned with white vinegar, but the first drop of water leaves a stain afterwards. Is there any hint?”

There is certainly one, says Marja, who first of all advises to be careful with vinegar. “Cleaning vinegar is quite aggressive and acidic. If you use that every day for stainless steel materials, it’s not too good. Stainless steel can take quite a bit of acid, but not whole jars of pickles. You actually damage the material, you exhaust it”, she says. “And that is unnecessary, because there are alternatives.”



For daily maintenance, Marja recommends simple soapy water. ,, A little bit of dishwashing liquid or all-purpose cleaner. The stains on the counter are often grease stains. And if there’s one thing vinegar won’t clean, it’s grease. Vinegar and cleaning vinegar are really for lime. You can use that once if you have a lot of limescale, but certainly not every day.

,, So it is best for this lady to start by wiping her countertop every day with a light soapy water that degreases. And then rub it up a bit,” says Marja.

How do you make stainless steel shine again?

But Marja also knows that stainless steel sometimes needs more thorough maintenance to keep it looking good. “Sometimes you want it shiny again. Then my tip is to use white furniture oil and apply it very lightly over the countertop and rub it with a soft cloth. Do not make eights or shapes, but rub in straight lines in the direction.” Always try it first in an inconspicuous place.

You should actually see this as extra maintenance of stainless steel, says the cleaning expert. It applies, as it were, a protective layer. This method can also be used for taps, sinks, extractor hoods and other stainless steel materials. ,,For everything that should shine”, says Marja.



“If you have a more stubborn stain on stainless steel, for example from erosion or rust, then copper polish is an alternative. Most people will no longer have copper in their home, but a small can of copper polish won’t get in the way. With this you remove a stain without causing damage. Just rub it thinly with a soft cloth, as we used to do with a candlestick, then the stain will be gone in no time.”

And don’t forget the polishing. “That’s what I’ve known since childhood. Rub up. That often does more than decrease it every time. That didn’t happen in the past either. Those buckets of soapy water were too heavy to carry around the house. Did you think mirrors got wet every time? You just rubbed everything up. Even better for your stuff.”

Do you also have a pressing cleaning issue that you would like to submit to Marja Middeldorp?

