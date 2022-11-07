A slight improvement with respect to the neurological problem was found in the last few hours, following a re-evaluation in the afternoon of the conditions of Sergio Staino, 82, the well-known cartoonist and designer admitted to intensive care at the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Florence.

Staino was taken to hospital on Sunday 31 October for a neurological disease accompanied by a deep coma. In the last few hours there has been an improvement whereby the patient is re-emerging from the coma, while remaining sedated. The prognosis, however, still remains confidential, the ASL Toscana Centro, which has released a medical bulletin, announced.