BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s stainless steel futures rose more than 5% on Tuesday, fueled by concerns over tight supply as producers cut supply, while firm raw material prices also rallied. offered support.

“Domestic stainless steel companies are stepping up maintenance in the first quarter ahead of the Spring Festival and Beijing Winter Olympics holidays; overall production should be limited,” Jinrui Futures analysts wrote in a note.

Stainless steel is also supported by nickel prices due to tight supply in the spot market, a note from Huatai Futures said.

The most-traded stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for February delivery, jumped 5.3% to 17,920 yuan ($2,812.39) a tonne. They closed up 4.4% at 17,760 yuan a tonne.

Other steel prices on the Shanghai Stock Exchange also rose. Used construction steel rebar for May delivery rose 2% to RMB 4,589 a tonne.

The China Iron and Steel Association said on Monday that China’s 2021 crude steel production is expected to fall to 1.03 billion tonnes from a record 1.065 billion tonnes, reaching a “balance of supply and demand”. ”.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian commodity exchange ended up 2.8% to 724 yuan a tonne. Spot iron ore 62% for delivery in China rose $1.50 to $129 a tonne on Tuesday, according to consultancy SteelHome.

(By Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

