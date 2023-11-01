The main cemeteries of Cartagena were a haven of peace on the festival of All Saints. On this occasion, starting on Saturday there were many staggered visits, with vespers more lively than other years. «I was also yesterday [por el martes] in the afternoon and there were more people than today. They no longer leave it for the last day, they prefer to have the holiday available for other things,” said Manuela Sánchez at the door of the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios cemetery, in the Santa Lucía neighborhood. There a couple of Local Police patrols controlled the access to the parking lot without much effort, since the influx until seven in the afternoon was spaced out and there was fluidity and room to leave the car almost all day.

As is tradition on the festival of All Saints, members of the municipal Corporation visited the main cemeteries of Cartagena to make a floral offering in memory of the deceased. The Councilor for Health, Belén Romero, attended on behalf of the government team. Manuel Torres, spokesperson for the PSOE, and Mercedes Graña, mayor of MC, also participated in these events, along with board directors. In the temple of Remedios, the vicar of Cartagena, José Abellán, and the parish priest of San Ginés de la Jara, Lázaro Gomariz, celebrated the Eucharist. See also This is what you must do to recover the deposit of the free Renfe passes As in Santa Lucía, the San Antonio Abad cemetery, the second largest in the municipality, also registered a constant influx but without crowds throughout the day. At its doors, the flower sellers had a good day, with slightly fewer sales than other years and very reasonable prices. Just like in the stalls in the Plaza de Juan XXIII, where a bouquet of roses and wildflowers cost around 20 euros and those of carnations with wildflowers cost 15. “Like last year,” one customer highlighted. This Thursday, All Souls’ Day, the cemeteries will continue to receive visitors. The Navy and Army will also remember their deceased.

