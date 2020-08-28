Sixty student mediators will be recruited to raise awareness of barrier gestures on campus and a forum dedicated to youth issues has been created.

From the stage of the amphitheater, the dean of the Reims Faculty of Medicine waves to the students. “I remind you today, the day of return, the instructions which are not respected by the penultimate row but it will be done immediately, asks with calm and firmness madam Bach Nga Pham. You not only have the obligation to wear the mask but also to respect physical distancing “. Although wearing a mask is now compulsory at the university, as announced by Jean Castex on Thursday, August 27, each student must leave a gap between him and his neighbor in the row.

For the moment, only a hundred sixth year medical students are doing their pre-entry. The latest development works resonate in the hall of the Faculty of Reims. “These are ventilation ducts which are being installed to ventilate the amphitheatres”, indicates Damien Jouet, vice-president of the University of Reims. There are visible measures – marking on the ground, hydroalcoholic gel markers and posters reminding the barrier gestures – and scheduling arrangements to minimize contact.

Ground markings to allow students of the University of Reims to respect physical distancing. (MARIE MAHEUX / FRANCEINFO)

“In general, lessons start between 8 and 9 am The idea is to start some promotions at 8 am. Perhaps others at 8:15 am, or even 8:30 am, leaving a quarter of an hour to beat, specifies the vice-president. Likewise, releasing students can be a little earlier so that they can go to the university canteen without having big traffic jams that could generate a commotion. “

In Reims, 60 student mediators will also be recruited by the university to raise awareness of barrier gestures on campus. On the course side, Damien Jouet relies on “hybrid training”. “We favor face-to-face when it is really necessary. This is particularly the case with the attention paid to new graduates who will enter university for the first time. And then, we also do distance education. , precisely so as to limit the workforce as much as possible. “

The number of new high school graduates this return will not be explosive, according to the vice-president of the University of Reims. Barely 1 to 2% more compared to last year, but their supervision has been strengthened.

I think the students are stressed this year. That’s why we’ll be there to reassure them.Théotim Bourgeois, co-president of the Reims health tutoringto franceinfo

“We will accompany them as best we can. For people who do not wish to come, the glues (oral training) and the training will be online at the same time”, affirms Théotim Bourgeois, co-chair of the health tutoring in Reims, which supports the first years.

Start of the 6th year of medicine, with respect for distance and with the mask. Thanks from Dean Pham for their mobilization during the covid-19 health crisis pic.twitter.com/MzZMHjhtpr – University of Reims (@universitereims) August 27, 2020

Students in difficulty will be able to benefit from additional lessons and ask questions to their teachers on a dedicated forum. For the University of Reims, it is above all the health protocol that will weigh on the organization and the budget. It has already had to invest a few million euros out of the 300 million at the University of Reims.

Marie Maheux attended the pre-entry at the University of Reims. Reportage.