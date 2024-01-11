Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

There is skepticism on social media about the authenticity of a Baerbock photo – but the Air Force can quickly clarify the matter.

Al-Arish – The Federal Foreign Office shared a post on humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip on X, formerly Twitter. However, there was an unforeseen outcry surrounding the pictures with Annalena Baerbock (The Greens): An X user thought the photos were staged and said they could recognize the alleged fake by the government plane in the background. He wrote: “The traffic light is apparently too incompetent even for propaganda.”

The suspicion: Baerbock was not on board the military plane at all, but only arrived on the government plane. She only entered the plane's ramp to take the photo. He wasn't the only person on the platform who doubted the images.

Baerbock on a trip to the Middle East: Supposedly posed photo causes skepticism

The shared before Luftwaffe on X further image impressions with Baerbock and the flight crew. Since it was not clear there either that the Green politician was on board, many doubted the Federal Foreign Minister's presence all the way to Egypt. There in Al-Arish the relief supplies were to be transported further to Gaza.

Due to the rumors, it also switched off on Wednesday morning WorldJournalist Carolina Drüten arrived and confirmed Baerbock's presence on the A400M plane, which made its way from Cairo to Al-Arish on Tuesday. The Air Force also shared a picture on X that shows Baerbock on board the military aircraft.

The ZDF reported on the handover to the Egyptian aid organization “Red Crescent”. She then reportedly visited the border town of Rafah between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip to demand that Israel open the border for 24 hours. “Rafah is currently a bottleneck,” wrote the Foreign Office.

The latest aid delivery was accompanied by Baerbock. © picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

In the Egyptian border area, 3,000 trucks loaded with relief supplies that could not enter Gaza were jammed. The border crossing is currently only open during daylight hours. It remains unclear when the border closures will be relaxed – a measure that would be necessary for more aid supplies. Almost 40 pallets of relief goods were financed by the Foreign Office. These are sleeping mats, blankets, camp beds and children's sleeping bags for people in Gaza. Since the beginning of the war in Israel and Gaza, Germany has almost tripled its humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to 203 million euros. (LisMah)