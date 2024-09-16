„Haugtussa“ heißt dieser Zyklus von 71 Gedichten, den Garborg 1895 auf Nynorsk, auf Neunorwegisch publizierte, jenem Konstrukt aus bauernsprachlichen Dialekten, mit denen sich das Norwegische vom Dänischen lossagen wollte. „Haugtussa“ heißt nicht „Trollmädchen“, wie die Regisseurin Eline Arbo jetzt in einer gedruckten Einführung zu ihrer szenischen Umsetzung des Stoffes bei der Ruhrtriennale in der Jahrhunderthalle Bochum behauptet. „Haugtussa“ heißt „Bergmädchen“. Und auch mit Grieg nimmt es die Regisseurin nicht so genau. Nur acht Lieder von Garborg habe er vertont, behauptet sie. Wahr ist, dass er zwanzig Texte aus der Sammlung vertont hat, aber nur acht in seinen Liederzyklus „Haugtussa“ op. 67 aufnahm. Instrumentationshinweise in einigen übrigen Liedern verraten, dass er an einen Orchesterzyklus, vielleicht sogar an ein Oratorium gedacht haben muss.

It is also not true that “Haugtussa” is just a nickname for Veslemøy. Even “Veslemøy” (literally: young girl, the youngest of three daughters) is not the right name. If you read Garborg carefully, you will know that her real name is Gislaug. Veslemøy has many more talents: she can see the future, talk to the dead and animals, and visit the underworld. That no longer plays a role in Grieg, but it does in the two-hour song cycle that Olav Anton Thomessen, born in 1946, wrote based on Garborg’s texts.

In Bochum, no one wants to know any more about all this. Instead of Thomessen’s bold, modern approach, they take refuge in club music and ambient sound by Thijs van Vuure, who also integrated Grieg’s songs and arranged their piano parts – some of them really beautifully – into a cappella choral pieces.

In this premiere, co-produced with the National Theatre in Oslo, the story of Veslemøy is told as one of collective bullying by the village population, who cannot bear the young woman’s “otherness”. Disappointed in love by the unfaithful Jon, Veslemøy becomes mentally ill and suicidal.

What is magical about it is that the performance – like a travelling troupe – does not require a set. All that is needed are changes in lighting and props such as a bed, a spinning wheel, a haystack and a washtub (all designed by Norunn Standal). The actors are picturesquely costumed in white traditional costumes by Alva Walderhaug Brosten. The ensemble plays in Norwegian and is amplified by microphones – both when speaking and when singing, which is very touching. Kjersti Tveterås as Veslemøy and Christian Ruud Kallum as Jon play the physical approach with a sensitive sense of shyness and insecurity. The fact that the director gives them the displacement activity of smearing porridge on each other is a successful idea.