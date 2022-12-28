There are 5 days left for the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on January 1, 2023. On the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the two stages of the Festival of the Future, also called Lulapalooza, are being set up and bear the names of Gal Costa and Elza Soares, in honor of the Brazilian music and cultural artists who died in 2022.

And with you, Gal Costa and Elza Soares, this will be the two stages that are being set up in Brasília for Festival do Futuro. It’s a joy to share this with you for the first time because the day we dreamed of is finally coming and everything is taking shape. pic.twitter.com/AveNWZvsQn — Janja Lula Silva (@JanjaLula) December 27, 2022

Cultural presentations will be held at two times: from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and then resume at 6:30 pm. In the afternoon, the public will be able to follow the broadcast of the official inauguration on large screens installed in the festival area.

The stages of Festival do Futuro getting ready. 5 days to go! #EquipeLula 🇧🇷: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/LqxA3mFbgv — Lula (@LulaOficial) December 27, 2022

Lula’s team produced a playlist of the musicians confirmed for the event.

The program includes the traditional parade in an open car in which the president-elect travels through the federal capital. In the National Congress, he will be received by the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate for the act that makes the presidential inauguration official. Then, the official pronouncement and transmission of the presidential sash take place.

+ Dino goes to the STF for suspension of carrying weapons in the DF before Lula’s inauguration

foreign delegations

Around 53 foreign delegations made up of heads of state, heads of government and ministers confirmed their presence at Lula’s inauguration. The number is three times greater than the number of representatives who were in the country for the last inauguration, in 2019, according to the president-elect’s team. More than 100 countries will be represented and 17 heads of state will be present: the presidents of Germany, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the King of Spain, the President of Guyana, Guinea-Bissau, Paraguay, Portugal , Suriname, East Timor, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.

Some of the artists who will sing at Lula’s inauguration: