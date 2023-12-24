Zach and Maddie decided to get married in hospital after a terrible diagnosis: “That's when I knew it was possible”

Love heals every wound, how many times do you hear this phrase? Today's story has gone viral all over the world and tells the life of two lovers, Zach and Maddie.

Zach is a 27 year old boy who discovered he has cancer. At that precise moment everything changed. His life, his habits, but above all his way of seeing things. He was afraid of dying, so he decided to marry the most important woman in his lifeMaddie.

In a few days, the two organized the wedding and got together married within the walls of a Colorado hospitalin the United States.

They met in high school and from that moment on they had never been separated again. Their lives changed after that scary diagnosis arrived. Zach always felt tired and suffered from night sweats. So he decided to undergo some tests and that's when he discovered he had the Crohn's disease.

The doctors were positive, because thanks to the medicine everything would return to normal. However, his symptoms worsened day by day and finally the real diagnosis came: a stage four non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It is a very aggressive form of blood cancer.

For six months he underwent delicate treatment and positive news arrived. Evil was in remission. So Zach found the strength to ask for his Maddie's hand.

I was happy, all that mattered was the love for Meddie and the possibility of having a future together. In September of that same year, I felt sick again. I lost the mobility of my legs and ended up in a wheelchair. I found out I had a tumor in my spine.

Zach and Maddie decided to get ahead of everything and in just 48 hours they were united in marriage within the walls of the hospital.

I thought it was over for me, that I would never be better. But the fact that I had a day just for me, Maddie and our love made me so happy that I regained my confidence. I understood what I had and what I didn't want to lose. She reminded me what I was fighting for and seeing her so excited was an eye-opener.

Zach accepted every possible treatment, underwent a bone marrow transplant and after 4 months he arrived news of remission.