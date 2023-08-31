Kuss celebrates his victory with the fans before crossing the finish line. JOSEPH JORDAN (AFP)

Desolate wasteland, thankless land, dusty air from a Wim Wenders film abstracted. Towards the Peak of the Vulture the destroyed platoon advances. Small groups of survivors. Everything is plain false. Deceptive cost. True wind, head on. Supersonic speed. Without a rest. More than 40 per hour on average a day in the mountains and rugged lands. Abandoned the cyclists who have sweated, also the weakest, the novices who will never forget the experience. The squad is uninhabited, like the towns they cross. Sarrión, Albentosa, Manzanera, Torrijas, Arcos de las Salinas. The lonely richness of the hidden black truffle. Territory for an uprising that the Jumbo, its cheerful colors, its people everywhere, turns into a festival like Eurovision, at least. Songs and triumphs. Sepp Kuss victory.

Revelry.

And Lenny Martinez, in red.

The Frenchman, grandson of Mariano Martínez, the Frenchman from Burgos, son of Olympic champion Miguel Martínez, fell as soon as the stage began. Later, as the one who knows that whatever happens that will be his day, he follows orders and is always ahead, waiting for escapes, cuts, and when a fan cuts the squad forever, there is. On your site. She is 20 years and 51 days old. He is 252 days younger, 20 centimeters shorter and 30 kilos lighter than Miguel Indurain, who since April 1985 was the youngest leader in the history of the Spanish round. Twenty years old, almost 21, is also Ayuso, who looks like a veteran because of the way he behaves in moments of trouble – “it is mental work, not physical; You have to know how to suffer ”, for his control when attacking, and on February 20, the new Belgian who arrives and resists, Cian Uijtdebroeks.

It’s the Tour of Spain. It is only the sixth stage. Sepp Kuss, Stakhanovist gregarious, smiling crown next to the telescopes of the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory, and the August supermoon so recently, despite the pain, and the wounded eyebrow, his Jumbo Jumbo strategy. Four kilometers from the top, 1,946 meters, Roglic and Vingegaard attack as a couple. Suften Mas and Evenepoel, champions converted into crisis managers. Ayuso shines. The differences are measured only in seconds in the classification, in the morale of victory, in the spirit of defeat, in fatalism, in optimism, they weigh something more. Ayuso loses seven seconds with the happy a couple made up of the Slovenian and the Danish, the last winner of the Giro and the winner of the last two Tours, hand in hand; 24s, Mas, who endures with them until the road rises in the last 800m and shouts, “they’ve busted me, but I’m happy”, gives them 24s, and allows his great companion Oier Lazkano to hilariously ponder Rajoy’s philosophy , the former president’s reflections on the possibility of the impossible, the impossibility of the possible, the nothing.

A colder analysis, without confusion, clarified, cold, would allow Evenepoel, the outgoing winner, his face as red, or more, as the jersey that Lenny Martínez abandons, to think that the day, deep down, nothing has gone for him evil. He has suffered a crisis, “heavy legs”, he says, “the watts that refused to take off” when he demanded his will and his muscles, “it has been my worst day”, he has gotten rid of himself, he and his team, very limited, the weight of the red, and it has only lost 32s, which allows it to be ninth overall, still ahead of all the rivals thanks to the accumulated in the team time trial and the bonuses: 3s takes Mas, 5s to Vingegaard, 11s to Roglic and 19s to Ayuso. “And the best thing,” he adds, “is that I recovered and was able to accelerate in the last two kilometers, and still had something in my legs.” Nothing that can’t be solved on Tuesday in the Valladolid time trial after overcoming the slopes of Xorret del Catí and Caravaca de la Cruz over the weekend and the threat of isolated depression in the levels of the atmosphere and its deluges.

Summer is languor, not killing mosquitoes, Samuel Barber said when reproached for his quintet evocative of summer being so slow. Those of the Jumbo, who before the start do a roller in the bus parked in the Vall d’Uixó, with the air conditioning on full, could limit its width, specifying that yes, relaxed reverie, tell me about the problem of Ireland, but no every day in July or August, that one day of Tour or Vuelta you have to get out of the shade and kill, and not mosquitoes, that mosquitoes, in effect, are a thing of Evenepoel, the bonuses and things like that, but giant flies , and cannon shots. A quintet not of woodwind, but of brass. Waterspouts and trombones when the wind cuts through the peloton and four of them are ahead in a gigantic group, 40, uncontrollable for the peloton: Dylan van Baarle, the man from Roubaix, which lengthens the solos but moderately – “it was convenient for us to isolate Evenepoel behind and maintain a sufficient advantage to be able to win the stage, but not too great because Lenny and Landa and Marc Soler were with us, who could be dangerous for the final podium ”, explains Kuss–, Tratnik, Attila Valter, as barbaric in his efforts as the Hungarian demands for the name of Buda’s brother that his parents gave him, and Kuss, everyone’s friend, the climber from Durango (Colorado) married to a Catalan, always smiling, always available in Spanish and Catalan, who wins the stage on her way to a feat that no cyclist has achieved before: being part of the team of the winners of the three majors in the same year. He was with Roglic at the Giro. He was with Vingegaard on the Tour, and he finished both races in a good place, and on the Tour in Andorra Valverde was uneasy for a year, and he is with both of them in his Vuelta, the race in which he began to win, at Acebo Asturian, four years ago. “I don’t know if I’m the team’s talisman,” says the man who, if not luck, perhaps gives, for sure, strength.

