Ciudad Obregón.- Sonora Civil Protection suspended an event in the Yaquis stadium in Ciudad Obregónafter supervising a scenario that collapsed inside the property.

The agency reported through its social networks that the incident did not leave any people injured; however, the Management and Inspection decided to suspend the event that was scheduled for “not offering guarantees to safeguard the integrity of the attendees.”

“Because it does not have its special program established by the Sonora Civil Protection State Law and that it does not offer guarantees to safeguard the integrity of its assistants after the collapse of its stage, the Sonora Civil Protection Inspection and Surveillance Directorate determines the suspension of the “Puro Chuqui” event as a security measure, which was scheduled to take place at the Yaquis stadium in Ciudad Obregón,” the agency reported this Saturday through its official accounts.

The post was accompanied by images and video of the collapsed stage.

