Stage collapse at music festival in Spain kills, 17 others injured

In Spain, one person died and 17 were injured when a stage collapsed at a music festival near Valencia. About it informs Reuters.

The incident occurred early on Saturday morning, August 13, at the Medusa Festival in the city of Cullera. The collapse was caused by strong winds. According to local emergency services, three victims were hospitalized with serious injuries, the remaining 14 received minor injuries. Now the festival is suspended, and its site is freed from visitors.

On footage published by RIA Novosti in Telegramit is clear that the wind strongly shook the structure of the stage, and people were hiding from the weather under a canopy.

Earlier, at a concert of 26-year-old British singer Dua Lipa, several people were injured as part of her tour of Canada. At the end of the artist’s performance, unknown people launched fireworks directly into the crowd.