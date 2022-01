DAKAR | CARS | STAGE 7

Loeb reacts, Sainz fights

Sebastién Loeb won his second stage in this Rally with authority, although he could only cut 5 minutes to Al Attiyah and remains 44 behind the Qatari in the general classification. It is difficult for him, very difficult. Carlos Sainz left his stamp leading the stage until the last quarter, when several navigation errors relegated him to third place.