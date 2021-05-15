The eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia started at a thousand per hour, with an Ineos who tried to cut the group by the presence of the wind. However, the attempts of Egan Bernal and his team did not bear fruit, and the interest of the stage was in the escape of nine riders. Victor Lafay, French from Cofidis, was the strongest cyclist of the break and achieved the most important triumph of his career.

From behind, the favorites tightened the race at the end, but Attila Valter (Groupama) remained firm to continue one more day in the pink jersey. Only Pello Bilbao lost 30 seconds after it suffered a snag in the final part.

See the full rankings of the Giro d’Italia



Classification 8th stage

1. V. Lafay (Cofidis) 4:06:57.

2. F. Gavazzi (Eolo) at 36 “.

3. N. Arndt (DSM) at 37 “.

4. N. Oliveira (Movistar) at 41.

5. G. Carboni (Bardiani) at 44.

General ranking

1st Attila Valter (Groupama) – 22h17’06 “

2nd Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck) – at 11 “

3rd Egan Bernal (Ineos) – at 16 “

4th Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) – 24 “

5th Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin) – 25 “